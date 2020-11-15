Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson tested for COVID-19 after outbreak on her show

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

At least four staff members of the Kelly Clarkson Show had been exposed to the virus 

American singer Kelly Clarkson was tested for COVID-19 this week but was declared negative after an outbreak amongst her show's staff members. 

As per Entertainment Tonight, at least four staff members of The Kelly Clarkson Show had been exposed to the virus on Thursday after which they were asked to quarantine for two weeks.

The American Idol alum was also exposed but she has tested negative.

According to Deadline, members of the production team tested positive while they were undergoing the COVID-19 safety protocols for the show.

Shot on Thursday, Clarkson’s talk show is scheduled to continue next week with results from retesting currently pending.

Other shows including Chicago Fire and The Real Housewives of Atlanta also had to shut down productions after the virus spread amongst crew members.

More From Entertainment:

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt jet off to Turkey for a romantic getaway

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt jet off to Turkey for a romantic getaway
Selena Gomez calls out Google once again over spread of disinformation

Selena Gomez calls out Google once again over spread of disinformation

JJ Chalmers elated as Prince Harry makes special appearance for him on dance show

JJ Chalmers elated as Prince Harry makes special appearance for him on dance show
Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in stunning Diwali 2020 outfit

Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in stunning Diwali 2020 outfit
Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra in celebrating Diwali 2020: 'Sending love and light to all'

Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra in celebrating Diwali 2020: 'Sending love and light to all'

Christina Perri worried over newborn baby undergoing surgery

Christina Perri worried over newborn baby undergoing surgery

Ryan Reynolds says he divides parenting duties with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds says he divides parenting duties with Blake Lively
Prince Harry regrets decision of royal exit after Remembrance Day snub

Prince Harry regrets decision of royal exit after Remembrance Day snub
Kate Middleton changed schools to pursue William in hopes of marrying him at just 19

Kate Middleton changed schools to pursue William in hopes of marrying him at just 19

Former bodyguard spills details on Princess Diana being tortured during royal family life

Former bodyguard spills details on Princess Diana being tortured during royal family life
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce: Bookmakers predict Sussexes to split by 2025

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce: Bookmakers predict Sussexes to split by 2025
Meghan Markle and Harry's pictures called a ploy to steal the limelight from Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle and Harry's pictures called a ploy to steal the limelight from Queen Elizabeth

Latest

view all