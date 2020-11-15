Kelly Clarkson tested for COVID-19 after outbreak on her show

At least four staff members of the Kelly Clarkson Show had been exposed to the virus

American singer Kelly Clarkson was tested for COVID-19 this week but was declared negative after an outbreak amongst her show's staff members.

As per Entertainment Tonight, at least four staff members of The Kelly Clarkson Show had been exposed to the virus on Thursday after which they were asked to quarantine for two weeks.

The American Idol alum was also exposed but she has tested negative.

According to Deadline, members of the production team tested positive while they were undergoing the COVID-19 safety protocols for the show.

Shot on Thursday, Clarkson’s talk show is scheduled to continue next week with results from retesting currently pending.

Other shows including Chicago Fire and The Real Housewives of Atlanta also had to shut down productions after the virus spread amongst crew members.