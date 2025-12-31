Meghan Markle Hollywood comeback hits roadblock before it takes off

Meghan Markle officially ended her eight-year-long hiatus from Hollywood last month as she was seen filming her part for Amazon MGM Studios movie.

It had been a big deal for the Duchess of Sussex, who is famed for her role as Rachel Zane on legal drama Suits, to mark her acting return, especially after her exit from the royal family in 2020.

The movie, Close Personal Friends, has a star-studded cast including Lily Collins, Brie Larson and Jack Quaid, and Meghan reportedly has a cameo as herself.

While an earlier report by People Magazine suggested that the As Ever founder was “great” and it was apparent that she had “rehearsed”, reviews are not looking good for her anymore.

There had been concerns and curiosity about how Meghan would read on camera following her acting absence. According to an industry insider, the “genuine response was one of surprise, but unfortunately not a positive one”.

They noted that the performance “came across as rigid and overly aware of itself”.

Another source noted to RadarOnline that it made Kim Kardashian’s acting appear “almost awards-level” as it was so “wooden” by comparison.

There are reportedly unflattering jokes like such running around which doesn’t sound too good if Meghan had plans to take her acting return seriously.

Back in 2022, Meghan had sternly said in her interview with Variety magazine that her acting days are over. “I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

Hence, it was clear that her return to Hollywood had been a big deal and make a point. However, industry insider explained that acting is something that “needs constant practice”.

They pointed out that “next to experienced actor”, Meghan’s “gap was hard to miss”. Altlhough, there was “no hostility towards her”.