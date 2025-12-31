Dua Lipa marks baby brother’s new milestone with sweet tribute: 'Proud'

Dua Lipa is showering love over her baby brother Gin Lipa on a special occasion.

The Levitating hitmaker’s youngest sibling turned 20, on Tuesday, December 30, and the proud sister marked the occasion with a sweet tribute.

Taking to her Instagram Stories the Radical Optimism tour superstar shared some photos of her brother along with heartwarming notes.

One image captured the siblings posing at a beachside restaurant. "Happy Birthday to my brother/bestie @ginlipa !!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH 20!!!!!!!" she wrote in the caption, punctuated with a series of red heart emoji.

The following snapshot was a solo picture of the only son of Dukagjin and Anesa Lipa, drinking something.

"The coolest & kindest!! I am so proud to be your big sister," tagging Gin, the Grammy winner penned.

Additionally, Lipa appeared to give fans a glimpse into the birthday celebrations by sharing a photo of filled wine glasses being clinked together, followed by another candid shot of the birthday boy.

In the latest image, he is seen bundled up in a beanie and a matching black hoodie, with an empty glass resting on the table in front of him.

Notably, Dua shares a close bond with her younger siblings and often posts photos with them on her official social media accounts.

Most recently her whole family joined her on several stops during her Radical Optimism world tour.

In addition to Gin, the 30-year-old Albanian pop star is also an elder sister to Rina Lipa, 24.