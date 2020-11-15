Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 15 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan uploads rarely-seen picture of him with parents

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

A young Imran Khan stands with his mother and father. Photo: Imran Khan Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday uploaded a rarely-seen picture in which he can be seen standing next to his mother and father.

"With my parents in 1976," wrote the prime minister in the caption of photo.

In the image, the prime minister can be seen standing to his mother's left side and his father stands on the right.

His father is dressed in a brown three-piece suit while the prime minister can be seen sporting a sweater.

It is not clear where the picture was taken, neither did PM Imran Khan elaborate.

The prime minister's account on Instagram regularly treats his followers to his private pictures. On Saturday, the premier uploaded a picture of him standing with his sons in Gilgit. The picture was taken in 2016.


