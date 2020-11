Imran Khan with his sons Qasim and Suleman. Photo: Instagram

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday shared a picture of himself along with his sons taken in the Gilgit Baltistan region.

The picture shared on Imran Khan's official Instagram is of 2016 when his sons Qasim and Suleman had come to Pakistan to see their father.



The prime minister has two sons with his first wife Jemima Khan and are living in the United Kingdom with their mother.