Bollywood
Sunday Nov 15 2020
Kangana Ranaut gives a spin to her ethnic look for brother's wedding

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

B-Town actor Kangana Ranaut yet again opted for a traditional attire for her brother's wedding but this time added a statement to it that gave the look a whole new personality.

Sharing the look on her Instagram, the dazzling actress sported a gold and off white sari with a woven cap and shawl which not only accentuated the ethnic look but gave it a colourful spin as well.

As per the caption the outfit is designed by Sabyasachi and Bhuttico. 

Even fans were blown away by the diva's ensemble as comments flooded, praising the actress. 

Take a look: 



