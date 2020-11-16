Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Nov 16 2020
By
Web Desk

What kind of people does Sonam Kapoor love?

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 16, 2020

B-Town diva Sonam Kapoor shared what kind of people she "loves" the most and her simple answer might surprise you. 

In a post on Instagram, the gorgeous actress shared a photo of her smiling joyfully as it was accompanied by an Audery Hepburn quote, making her answer pretty clear.

"I love people who make me laugh. I honestly think it's the thing I like most, to laugh. It cures a multitude of ills. It's probably the most important thing in a person.

Audrey Hepburn," the caption read. 



More From Bollywood:

Indian cinema lost its leading lights: Aamir Khan on Soumitra Chatterjee's death

Indian cinema lost its leading lights: Aamir Khan on Soumitra Chatterjee's death
Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in red for Diwali festivities

Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in red for Diwali festivities

Kriti Sanon advises followers to 'unleash your heart'

Kriti Sanon advises followers to 'unleash your heart'

Ananya Pandey pretty in pink for Diwali celebrations

Ananya Pandey pretty in pink for Diwali celebrations

Sonam Kapoor misses family, friends during Diwali celebrations

Sonam Kapoor misses family, friends during Diwali celebrations

Kangana Ranaut gives a spin to her ethnic look for brother's wedding

Kangana Ranaut gives a spin to her ethnic look for brother's wedding

Anushka Sharma got 'dressed up to sit at home to eat' on Diwali

Anushka Sharma got 'dressed up to sit at home to eat' on Diwali

Bollywood stars shower fans with 2020 Diwali wishes amid celebrations

Bollywood stars shower fans with 2020 Diwali wishes amid celebrations
Ranveer Singh gushes over ‘his doll’ Deepika Padukone in anniversary snaps

Ranveer Singh gushes over ‘his doll’ Deepika Padukone in anniversary snaps
Swara Bhasker lied about her age: ‘On my 30th birthday, I cut a cake that read 25’

Swara Bhasker lied about her age: ‘On my 30th birthday, I cut a cake that read 25’

Vijay Raaz breaks silence on sexual abuse charges

Vijay Raaz breaks silence on sexual abuse charges
Sonam Kapoor says 'men in Bollywood are treated as heroes while women are called witches’

Sonam Kapoor says 'men in Bollywood are treated as heroes while women are called witches’

Latest

view all