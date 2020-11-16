Shahid Afridi responds to Haris Rauf's respectful gesture, urges him to 'bowl slow' next time

Lahore Qalandars' pacer Haris Rauf gestures after taking his wicket during Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 in Karachi, on November 15, 2020. — PSL/Files

Former Pakistan cricket team skipper and swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Afridi praised Haris Rauf's "unplayable" yorker that shattered his stumps, urging the quickie to "bowl slow" to him next time.



A day earlier, Rauf had clean bowled Afidi by doing his stumps in with a fast-paced yorker. Rauf did not resort to his usual aggressive celebration, but joined both hands together in an obvious mark of respect for Afridi.

The Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by five wickets to make their way to the PSL finals where they will face off against Karachi Kings — both teams have never won the championship.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi said: "It was a great and unplayable yorker Haris, very well bowled! Please bowl slow to me next time."



The former captain thanked Multan Sultans for supporting the team and wished the Qalandars well for their final against Karachi Kings.



"Congratulations to Qalandars for [the] final berth. Look forward to an exciting match tomorrow. Thank you Sultans fans for supporting us throughout the season."



The former skipper was reacting to an interview that Rauf had given to Espncricinfo, where he said that he was not apologising to Afridi after the dismissal but had paid respect to him.

"I am usually aggressive after taking a wicket, but when I dismissed Afridi yesterday, it was different. He is a Pakistani superstar," he said.

"I didn't really apologize to him. I just had to give him some respect, and that is my style of doing it," Rauf added.