Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 25 runs to reach PSL 2020 final

David Weise (centre) celebrates after taking a wicket during Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 in Karachi, on November 15, 2020. — Twitter

Lahore Qalandars have defeated the Multan Sultans by 25 runs to reach Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 final where they will face off against Karachi Kings.

The Qalandars owed it all, or most, to David Wiese, without whose blistering 21-ball 48 and three-for, the victory would not have been possible.

The 35-year-old South African gave Lahore a six-laden cameo when they were set for a mediocre-run total. The extra 20 runs put Lahore in a strong position.

Later, when Multan were off to a great start and seemed on course to tracking down the target, he picked up three key wickets to break the back of Multan's batting line-up.

The result is pretty much what everyone wanted as it sets up a blockbuster Karachi versus Lahore final on Tuesday.

Live updates for the match were given below the line.

Lahore Qalandars win by 25 runs.

Dilbar Hussain to Imran Tahir, out — caught out.



Multan need 26 to win from 6 balls.

End of 19th over — Multan Sultan: 157/9

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Imran Tahir, one run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Junaid Khan, one run.



Shaheen Shah Afridi to Mohammad Ilyas, out — caught behind.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Khushdil Shah, out — caught out.



Shaheen Shah Afridi to Mohammad Ilyas, one run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Mohammad Ilyas, four runs.

Multan need 33 to win from 12 balls.



End of 18th over — Multan Sultan: 150/7

Haris Rauf to Khushdil Shah, four runs.

Haris Rauf to Mohammad Ilyas, one run.

Haris Rauf to Khushdil Shah, one run.

Haris Rauf to Khushdil Shah, six runs.

Haris Rauf to Mohammad Ilyas, one run.

Haris Rauf to Khushdil Shah, one run.



Haris Rauf to Khushdil Shah, no run — wide.

End of 17th over — Multan Sultan: 135/7

Dilbar Hussain to Khushdil Shah, one run.

Dilbar Hussain to Khushdil Shah, two runs.

Dilbar Hussain to Khushdil Shah, no run.

Dilbar Hussain to Khushdil Shah, six runs.

Dilbar Hussain to Mohammad Ilyas, one run.



Dilbar Hussain to Khushdil Shah, no run — no ball, free-hit.



Dilbar Hussain to Khushdil Shah, no run.

End of 16th over — Multan Sultan: 124/7

David Weise to Mohammad Ilyas, no run.

David Weise to to Khushdil Shah, one run.

David Weise to Mohammad Ilyas, one run.

David Weise to Sohail Tanvir, out.



David Weise to to Khushdil Shah, one run.

David Weise to Sohail Tanvir, one run.

End of 15th over — Multan Sultan: 120/6

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohail Tanvir, one run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Khushdil Shah, one run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Khushdil Shah, no run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Sohail Tanvir, one run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Khushdil Shah, one run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Khushdil Shah, no run.



End of 14th over — Multan Sultan: 116/6

Haris Rauf to Sohail Tanvir, no run.

Haris Rauf to Shahid Afridi, out — caught out.

Haris Rauf to Rilee Rossouw, out — caught out.



Haris Rauf to Khushdil Shah, one run.

Haris Rauf to Khushdil Shah, four runs.

Haris Rauf to Rilee Rossouw, one run.

End of 13th over — Multan Sultan: 110/4

David Wiese to Rilee Rossouw, one run.

David Wiese to Ravi Bopara, out — caught out.

David Wiese to Rilee Rossouw, one run.

David Wiese to Rilee Rossouw, four runs.

David Wiese to Ravi Bopara, one run.



David Wiese to Rilee Rossouw, one run.

End of 12th over — Multan Sultan: 102/3

Dilbar Hussain to Shan Masood, out — caught behind.



Dilbar Hussain to Rilee Rossouw, one run.

Dilbar Hussain to Rilee Rossouw, two runs.

Dilbar Hussain to Shan Masood, one run.

Dilbar Hussain to Rilee Rossouw, one run.

Dilbar Hussain to Shan Masood, one run.

End of 11th over — Multan Sultan: 96/2

David Wiese to Rilee Rossouw, no run.

David Wiese to Shan Masood, one run.

David Wiese to Rilee Rossouw, one run.

David Wiese to Shan Masood, one run.

David Wiese to Rilee Rossouw, one run.

David Wiese to Shan Masood, one run.

End of 10th over — Multan Sultan: 91/2

Mohammad Hafeez to Rilee Rossouw, two runs.

Mohammad Hafeez to Shan Masood, one run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Rilee Rossouw, one run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Rilee Rossouw, no run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Shan Masood, one run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Rilee Rossouw, one run.

Mohammad Hafeez saves a boundary.

End of ninth over — Multan Sultan: 85/2

David Wiese to Rilee Rossouw, one run.

David Wiese to Shan Masood, three runs.

David Wiese to Rilee Rossouw, one run.



David Wiese to Adam Lyth, out — caught out.



David Wiese to Shan Masood, one run.

David Wiese to Shan Masood, four runs.

End of eighth over — Multan Sultan: 75/1

Mohammad Hafeez to Shan Masood, one run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Adam Lyth, one run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Shan Masood, one run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Adam Lyth, one run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Shan Masood, one run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Shan Masood, two runs.

End of seventh over — Multan Sultan: 68/1

Haris Rauf to Adam Lyth, no run.

Haris Rauf to Shan Masood, one run.

Haris Rauf to Adam Lyth, one run.

Haris Rauf to Shan Masood, one run.

Haris Rauf to Adam Lyth, one run.



Haris Rauf to Shan Masood, one run.

End of sixth over — Multan Sultan: 63/1

Dilbar Hussain to Adam Lyth, two runs.

Dilbar Hussain to Adam Lyth, six runs.

Dilbar Hussain to Shan Masood, one run.

Dilbar Hussain to Adam Lyth, one run.

Dilbar Hussain to Adam Lyth, two runs.

Dilbar Hussain to Adam Lyth, no run.

End of fifth over — Multan Sultan: 51/1

Haris Rauf to Shan Masood, no run.

Haris Rauf to Adam Lyth, one run.

Haris Rauf to Shan Masood, one run.

Haris Rauf to Shan Masood, two runs.



Haris Rauf to Zeeshan Ashraf, out — caught out.



Haris Rauf to Zeeshan Ashraf, no run.



End of fourth over — Multan Sultan: 47/0

Mohammad Hafeez to Adam Lyth, no run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Adam Lyth, six runs.

Mohammad Hafeez to Adam Lyth, no runs.

Mohammad Hafeez to Adam Lyth, no runs.

Mohammad Hafeez to Adam Lyth, no run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Adam Lyth, four runs.

End of third over — Multan Sultan: 37/0

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Adam Lyth, one run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Adam Lyth, six runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Adam Lyth, no run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Adam Lyth, no run — wide.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Adam Lyth, four runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Zeeshan Ashraf, one run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Adam Lyth, one run.

End of second over — Multan Sultan: 23/0

Mohammad Hafeez to Zeeshan Ashraf, six runs.

Mohammad Hafeez to Zeeshan Ashraf, no run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Zeeshan Ashraf, no run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Zeeshan Ashraf, no run.



Mohammad Hafeez to Adam Lyth, one run.

Mohammad Hafeez to Adam Lyth, four runs.

End of first over — Multan Sultan: 12/0

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Adam Lyth, one runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Adam Lyth, two runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Adam Lyth, four runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Adam Lyth, no run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Zeeshan Ashraf, one run.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Zeeshan Ashraf, four runs.



Multan Sultans begin batting.



Lahore Qalandars score 182 at the loss of six



End of 20th over — Lahore Qalandars: 182/6

Sohail Tanvir to David Wiese, six runs.

Sohail Tanvir to David Wiese, six runs.

Sohail Tanvir to Samit Patel, out — caught out.



Sohail Tanvir to Samit Patel, four runs.

Sohail Tanvir to David Wiese, one run.

Sohail Tanvir to Samit Patel, one run.

End of 19th over — Lahore Qalandars: 164/5

Junaid Khan to David Wiese, no run.

Junaid Khan to David Wiese, four runs.

Junaid Khan to David Wiese, four runs.

Junaid Khan to David Wiese, four runs.

Junaid Khan to David Wiese, six runs.

Junaid Khan to David Wiese, four runs.

Junaid Khan to David Wiese, two runs.

End of 18th over — Lahore Qalandars: 144/5

Sohail Tanvir to Samit Patel, four runs.

Sohail Tanvir to Samit Patel, four runs.

Sohail Tanvir to David Wiese, one run.

Sohail Tanvir to Samit Patel, one run.

Sohail Tanvir to Samit Patel, no run.

Sohail Tanvir to David Wiese, one run.

End of 17th over — Lahore Qalandars: 133/5

Junaid Khan to Samit Patel, no run.

Junaid Khan to Samit Patel, four runs.

Junaid Khan to David Wiese, one run.

Junaid Khan to David Wiese, four runs.

Junaid Khan to David Wiese, no run.

Junaid Khan to Samit Patel, one run.



End of 16th over — Lahore Qalandars: 123/5

Imran Tahir to David Wiese, no run.

Imran Tahir to David Wiese, four runs.

Imran Tahir to Samit Patel, one run.

Imran Tahir to David Wiese, one run.

Imran Tahir to Samit Patel, one run.

Imran Tahir to David Wiese, one run.

End of 15th over — Lahore Qalandars: 115/5

Shahid to David Wiese, one run.

Shahid to David Wiese, no run.

Shahid Afridi to Samit Patel, one run.

Shahid Afridi to Samit Patel, no run.

Shahid to David Wiese, one run.



Shahid Afridi to Ben Dunk, out.



Shahid Afridi to Samit Patel, one run.

End of 14th over — Lahore Qalandars: 110/4

Adam Lyth to Ben Dunk, two runs.



Adam Lyth to Samit Patel, one run.

Adam Lyth to Samit Patel, two runs.

Adam Lyth to Fakhar Zaman, out — caught out.



Adam Lyth to Fakhar Zaman, four runs.

Adam Lyth to Fakhar Zaman, four runs.

End of 13th over — Lahore Qalandars: 97/3



Shahid Afridi to Fakhar Zaman, one run.

Shahid Afridi to Ben Dunk, one run.

Shahid Afridi to Fakhar Zaman, one run.

Shahid Afridi to Fakhar Zaman, no run.

Shahid Afridi to Fakhar Zaman, no run.



Shahid Afridi to Mohammad Hafeez, out — caught out.



End of 12th over — Lahore Qalandars: 94/2

Imran Tahir to Fakhar Zaman, six runs.

Imran Tahir to Fakhar Zaman, no run.

Imran Tahir to Mohammad Hafeez, one runs.

Imran Tahir to Mohammad Hafeez, four runs.

Imran Tahir to Mohammad Hafeez, no run.

Imran Tahir to Fakhar Zaman, one run.



Strategic timeout



End of 11th over — Lahore Qalandars: 82/2

Shahid Afridi to Mohammad Hafeez, no run.

Shahid Afridi to Fakhar Zaman, one run.

Shahid Afridi to Mohammad Hafeez, one run.

Shahid Afridi to Mohammad Hafeez, no run.

Shahid Afridi to Fakhar Zaman, one run.

Shahid Afridi to Mohammad Hafeez, one run.

End of 10th over — Lahore Qalandars: 78/2

Imran Tahir to Mohamad Hafeez, one run.

Imran Tahir to Mohamad Hafeez, no run.

Imran Tahir to Mohamad Hafeez, no run.

Imran Tahir to Fakhar Zaman, one run.

Imran Tahir to Mohamad Hafeez, one run.

Imran Tahir to Mohamad Hafeez, no run.

End of ninth over — Lahore Qalandars: 75/2

Shahid Afridi to Mohammad Hafeez, one run.

Shahid Afridi to Fakhar Zaman, one run.

Shahid Afridi to Mohammad Hafeez, one run.

Shahid Afridi to Fakhar Zaman, one run.

Shahid Afridi to Mohammad Hafeez, one run.

Shahid Afridi to Mohammad Hafeez, one run.



End of eighth over — Lahore Qalandars: 69/2

Imran Tahir to Fakhar Zaman, one run.

Imran Tahir to Fakhar Zaman, four runs.

Imran Tahir to Mohammad Hafeez, one run.

Imran Tahir to Fakhar Zaman, one run.

Imran Tahir to Fakhar Zaman, no run.

Imran Tahir to Fakhar Zaman, no run.



End of seventh over — Lahore Qalandars: 62/2

Junaid Khan to Mohammad Hafeez, no run.

Junaid Khan to Fakhar Zaman, one runs.

Junaid Khan to Mohammad Hafeez, one run.

Junaid Khan to Mohammad Hafeez, four runs.

Junaid Khan to Fakhar Zaman, one run.

Junaid Khan to Mohammad Hafeez, one run.



End of sixth over — Lahore Qalandars: 54/2

Mohammad Ilyas to Fakhar Zaman, no run.



Mohammad Ilyas to Sohail Akhtar, out — caught out.

Mohammad Ilyas to Fakhar Zaman, one run.

Mohammad Ilyas to Fakhar Zaman, no run — wide.

Mohammad Ilyas to Sohail Akhtar, one run.

Mohammad Ilyas to Sohail Akhtar, four runs.

Mohammad Ilyas to Fakhar Zaman, one run.

End of fifth over — Lahore Qalandars: 46/1

Junaid Khan to Sohail Akhtar, no run.

Junaid Khan to Tamim Iqbal, out — caught out.



Junaid Khan to Fakhar Zaman, one run.

Junaid Khan to Tamim Iqbal, one run.

Junaid Khan to Tamim Iqbal, two runs.

Junaid Khan to Tamim Iqbal, no run.

End of fourth over — Lahore Qalandars: 42/0

Sohail Tanvir to Fakhar Zaman, four runs.

Sohail Tanvir to Fakhar Zaman, no run.

Sohail Tanvir to Fakhar Zaman, no run.

Sohail Tanvir to Fakhar Zaman, six runs.

Sohail Tanvir to Tamim Iqbal, one run.

Sohail Tanvir to Tamim Iqbal, four runs.

End of third over — Lahore Qalandars: 27/0

Mohammad Ilyas to Tamim Iqbal, one run.

Mohammad Ilyas to Tamim Iqbal, no run.

Mohammad Ilyas to Tamim Iqbal, four runs.

Mohammad Ilyas to Tamim Iqbal, four runs.

Mohammad Ilyas to Tamim Iqbal, no run.

Mohammad Ilyas to Tamim Iqbal, no run.



End of second over — Lahore Qalandars: 18/0



Sohail Tanvir to Fakhar Zaman, no run.

Sohail Tanvir to Fakhar Zaman, no run.

Sohail Tanvir to Tamim Iqbal, one run.

Sohail Tanvir to Tamim Iqbal, two runs.

Sohail Tanvir to Tamim Iqbal, four runs.



Sohail Tanvir to Tamim Iqbal, no run — wide.

Sohail Tanvir to Fakhar Zaman, one run.



End of first over — Lahore Qalandars: 9/0



Adam Lyth to Tamim Iqbal, four runs.

Adam Lyth to Tamim Iqbal, no run.



Adam Lyth to Tamim Iqbal, two runs.

Adam Lyth to Fakhar Zaman, one run.

Adam Lyth to Fakhar Zaman, no run.



Adam Lyth to Tamim Iqbal, one run — no ball.



Lahore Qalandars begin batting.

Teams:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain

Multan Sultans: Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Adam Lyth, Shan Masood (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan

Multan Sultans win the toss and decide to bowl first.