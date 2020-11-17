Kartik Aaryan roped in by Shah Rukh Khan for his next production: report

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020
Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has been taking time off being in front of the cameras and is focusing on production a bit more.
According to the latest hearsay, the King of Bollywood’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment is at present developing quite a lot of projects and will also rope in Kartik Aaryan for one them.
A report by Filmfare cited a source, saying: “The script of the film is locked and the makers are planning to roll it around mid-next year. Kartik has shown his interest and is currently discussing his dates before he commits to the film.”
“However, the talks so far have been positive and it's just a matter of fact Kartik signs on the dotted line,” added the source.