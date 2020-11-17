Kartik Aaryan roped in by Shah Rukh Khan for his next production: report

Shah Rukh Khan is developing quite a lot of projects and will also rope in Kartik Aaryan for one them

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has been taking time off being in front of the cameras and is focusing on production a bit more.

According to the latest hearsay, the King of Bollywood’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment is at present developing quite a lot of projects and will also rope in Kartik Aaryan for one them.

A report by Filmfare cited a source, saying: “The script of the film is locked and the makers are planning to roll it around mid-next year. Kartik has shown his interest and is currently discussing his dates before he commits to the film.”

“However, the talks so far have been positive and it's just a matter of fact Kartik signs on the dotted line,” added the source.