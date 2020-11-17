Can't connect right now! retry
Arjun Kapoor was asked to stay away from Malaika Arora by Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor was not too happy about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's friendship

Beloved Indian couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been serving goals and going strong since the past few years.

However, even before the diva parted ways with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, she was rumoured to have been involved with Kapoor.

The 2 States actor’s father and producer Boney Kapoor was reported to have not been too happy about his son getting close to Arora, per Times of India.

While Arora’s in-laws were certainly irked about her friendship with Kapoor, Boney Kapoor too was concerned.

He had asked Kapoor to maintain his distance from the actor, fearing it may affect his Bollywood career, considering the Khan family is one of Bollywood’s elites.

In 2016, however, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan decided to part ways on mutual grounds, as revealed by a statement that was issued back then. 

