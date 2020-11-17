Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus: Balochistan govt announces winter vacations in schools from Dec 1

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

QUETTA: Balochistan Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind Monday said the provincial government has decided to begin the winter vacations in educational institutions before the scheduled time in view of the second wave of the COVID-19.

The provincial education minister announced that the winter vacations will commence from December 1.

“The new education year will begin from March after three-month vacations across the province,” he said.

Read more: What options were discussed in education ministers meeting?

Earlier, the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had said the decision on early and extended winter vacations, in view of the rise in coronavirus cases across Pakistan, will be taken in a meeting on November 23.

According to the statement from the federal education ministry, the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers' Conference (IPEMC) will meet on November 23 at 11:00 am to review the situation.

During yesterday's meeting, the provincial ministers briefed the forum about the latest coronavirus situation and the impact on the education sector in their respective regions, but no final decision was taken about vacations and closure of schools, said the statement.

More From Pakistan:

No single party manages to secure majority in Gilgit Baltistan election

No single party manages to secure majority in Gilgit Baltistan election
Coronavirus and winter vacations for schools: What options were discussed in education ministers meeting?

Coronavirus and winter vacations for schools: What options were discussed in education ministers meeting?
KU Academic Council approves Admission Policy 2021

KU Academic Council approves Admission Policy 2021
Bilawal vows to continue protest against 'rigged' Gilgit Baltistan elections

Bilawal vows to continue protest against 'rigged' Gilgit Baltistan elections
Spotify is coming to Pakistan, confirms Shamoon Ismail

Spotify is coming to Pakistan, confirms Shamoon Ismail
Pakistan gives dossier containing proofs against India to UNSC permanent members

Pakistan gives dossier containing proofs against India to UNSC permanent members
PDM to hold Peshawar rally on Nov 22 despite NCOC's coronavirus restrictions

PDM to hold Peshawar rally on Nov 22 despite NCOC's coronavirus restrictions
PSL 2020 final: Karachiites face difficulties due to road closures

PSL 2020 final: Karachiites face difficulties due to road closures
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports its first case of reinfection with coronavirus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports its first case of reinfection with coronavirus

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: Women candidates put up a fight but fail to bag seats

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: Women candidates put up a fight but fail to bag seats
No more political rallies, large gatherings to be limited to 300 people, PM Imran Khan announces

No more political rallies, large gatherings to be limited to 300 people, PM Imran Khan announces
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live blog wrap-up 2

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live blog wrap-up 2

Latest

view all