Coronavirus: Balochistan govt announces winter vacations in schools from Dec 1

QUETTA: Balochistan Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind Monday said the provincial government has decided to begin the winter vacations in educational institutions before the scheduled time in view of the second wave of the COVID-19.

The provincial education minister announced that the winter vacations will commence from December 1.

“The new education year will begin from March after three-month vacations across the province,” he said.

Earlier, the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had said the decision on early and extended winter vacations, in view of the rise in coronavirus cases across Pakistan, will be taken in a meeting on November 23.

According to the statement from the federal education ministry, the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers' Conference (IPEMC) will meet on November 23 at 11:00 am to review the situation.

During yesterday's meeting, the provincial ministers briefed the forum about the latest coronavirus situation and the impact on the education sector in their respective regions, but no final decision was taken about vacations and closure of schools, said the statement.