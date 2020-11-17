Can't connect right now! retry
PSL2020 final between Karachi, Lahore triggers Twitter debate on Nihari, Biryani, and Pulao

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

Geo.tv/Files & Image of Biryani via Atikah Akhtar/Unsplash

Karachi and Lahore share the ultimate — albeit light-hearted — rivalry that has triggered interesting memes on the Internet.

But with the PSL2020 final between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars set to start later today, Twitter has featured memes and jokes about the City of Lights and the City of Gardens that is sure to tickle your funny bones. 

So much so that citizens of the birthplaces of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal have started competitions between almost everything, from Green and Blue to Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam.

Food was not spared from the rivalry either; Twitter users even dipped their fingers into a comedic feud over Nihari, Biryani, and Pulao. Here are some fun takes ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 final match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars:



Even Shoaib Akhtar joined in.

But, in the end, "good luck both teams!"


