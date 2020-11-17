Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
By
Web Desk

FBR says date for filing income tax returns won't be extended beyond Dec 8

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has once again reminded all tax payers to file their income tax returns by the deadline, December 8, 2020, as the Bureau will not extend it further.

The FBR said in an official tweet that under Section 114 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, all people who own houses spread over 500 sq yards or vehicles of 1,000 cc or more are liable to file tax returns.

People whose commercial electricity bill exceeds Rs500,000 or those whose business income exceeds Rs300,000 per annum are also liable to file tax returns.

Salaried persons earning Rs600,000 or more per year are also required per law to file income tax returns. The FBR has warned that action will be taken according to the law against people who don't file their returns in time.

More From Pakistan:

PSL 2020 final: How to watch match between Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalanders

PSL 2020 final: How to watch match between Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalanders
Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars 'both are my arms', says Firdous Ashiq Awan

Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars 'both are my arms', says Firdous Ashiq Awan
PSL 2020: Geo News reporters Amin Hafeez, Ateequr Rehman battle over Karachi, Lahore cuisines

PSL 2020: Geo News reporters Amin Hafeez, Ateequr Rehman battle over Karachi, Lahore cuisines
PDM agrees on 12-point 'Meesaq-e-Pakistan': Fazlur Rehman

PDM agrees on 12-point 'Meesaq-e-Pakistan': Fazlur Rehman

Inside story of Punjab cabinet meeting: CM Buzdar scolds two ministers

Inside story of Punjab cabinet meeting: CM Buzdar scolds two ministers
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: What are the PSL final match timings?

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: What are the PSL final match timings?
Nawaz Sharif being treated for severe kidney pain: Maryam Nawaz

Nawaz Sharif being treated for severe kidney pain: Maryam Nawaz
Shabbar Zaidi says PM Imran Khan supported him, calls out fake messages on social media

Shabbar Zaidi says PM Imran Khan supported him, calls out fake messages on social media
'Shut the schools down now': Sindh Investments website gets hacked

'Shut the schools down now': Sindh Investments website gets hacked
PSL2020 final between Karachi, Lahore triggers Twitter debate on Nihari, Biryani, and Pulao

PSL2020 final between Karachi, Lahore triggers Twitter debate on Nihari, Biryani, and Pulao
Ahsan Iqbal claims GB election commissioner told him 'no one listens' to him

Ahsan Iqbal claims GB election commissioner told him 'no one listens' to him
Rising coronavirus cases: AJK govt to impose 15-day lockdown

Rising coronavirus cases: AJK govt to impose 15-day lockdown

Latest

view all