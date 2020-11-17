Efforts to foment unrest in Balochistan will not be allowed to succeed, vows Gen Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa inspecting equipment during a visit to Quetta. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday vowed that efforts by nefarious elements to foment unrest in Balochistan will not be allowed to succeed.

His remarks came during an interaction with participants of National Workshop Balochistan in Quetta.

"The National Workshop Balochistan is aimed at enhancing understanding of participants about critical national security issues, timely decision making process, national security management system and elements of national power," read a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations.



Speaking on the occasion, Gen Bajwa said that "progress and stability in Balochistan is critical to the prosperity of Pakistan".

"All stakeholders including the army have synergised their efforts for socio-economic uplift of the people of Balochistan," the ISPR statement quoted him as saying.



The army chief, discussing the security measures taken for Balochistan, said that fencing of the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan and that between Pakistan and Iran, the "effective articulation of security apparatus deployed across the province", and the Quetta Safe City Project, will all have a positive impact on "the overall security paradigm of Balochistan".

Gen Bajwa said that "nefarious efforts by hostile elements to foment terrorism and create chaos in the largest province of Pakistan won't be allowed to succeed".

"Pakistan’s peace and prosperity is linked with commitment to democracy and its values," he added.

Later, the army chief visited School of Infantry and Tactics (SI&T), where he was briefed about new training modules and online examination systems enacted for young leadership, according to the ISPR statement.



Gen Bajwa was also briefed about "various innovative systems and techniques being incorporated in the training regime".

"While interacting with faculty and students of SI&T, [Gen Bajwa] urged them to stay abreast with developments in modern warfare," the ISPR said.

The army chief appreciated the hard work and dedication of faculty and staff of SI&T in grooming the young officers and soldiers for taking on the future challenges befittingly, it added.

On his arrival in Quetta, Gen Bajwa was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf, Commander Southern Command.



















