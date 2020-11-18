PTI leader's appointment for Punjab women authority revoked after controversy

Postmaster Sofia Qasim and PTI member Naveed Aslam. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: After a tirade of criticism, the appointment of PTI Sahiwal district information secretary Naveed Aslam, who was previously appointed as coordinator to Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) has been cancelled, owing to a past incident in which he had slapped a female officer.

As the decision of his selection as an official of women welfare organization had landed the appointing authority in trouble, the decision has been withdrawn by Kinza Fatima Chadhar, who had earlier hired Naveed Aslam, The News reported.

A notification revoking his appointment was also issued.



Naveed Aslam is a Sahiwal district information leader of the PTI whose selection had raised objections, as human rights activists strongly opposed the decision due to his controversial past.

In September, a case was registered against the incumbent Naveed Aslam, who at the time was the District Information Secretary for the PTI, for slapping a female postmaster, Sofia Qasim.

Qasim had claimed that Aslam had "slapped her" while on a visit to the postmaster's office, adding that "the staff had to intervene to save her and push him out of the office".

Protests against the PTI member's highhandedness had broken out, with staff members refusing to work. The police had shown up and after filing a case against Aslam, had arrested him.

Following the FIR, Naveed was immediately taken into custody by the Ghala Mandi police officials over harassing a woman. However, the alleged offender was granted bail the very next day.