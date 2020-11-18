Zainab Abbas' classy shawl steals the show amid spectacular PSL finale

Zainab Abbass poses for a picture donned in her traditional attire for the PSL final. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Zainab Abbass

As the country's most-favourite tournament, Pakistan Super League (PSL), came to a close after Karachi King’s win against Lahore Qalandars yesterday, a lot of things have come under discussion – may it be Babar Azam’s spell-binding performance or acclaimed presenter Zainab Abbas’s super classic shawl paired with her pink elegant traditional attire.

Minutes after Abbass uploaded her picture on Instagram, the users flooded comments asking her about her shawl. "Shawl Kamaal hai, Mashallah," wrote one of the users in the comments section.

Meanwhile, the popular cricket celebrity also shared that lots of users have been inquisitive about her shawl. " [Hahah, Yaar] the shawl has won hearts, got a few msgs asking about it," she wrote on the photo-sharing app. The presenters and former cricket stars, dressed up aptly for the occasion — donning traditional Pakistani dresses that depicted the culture of all four provinces of the country during the finale yesterday. Read more: PSL 2020: Presenters don traditional Pakistani dresses ahead of KK-LQ clash Zainab Abbas, shared a picture on her Instagram account where all other presenters including commentator Rameez Raja, former fast bowler Waqar Younis, TV host Fakhr e Alam and others can be seen wearing dazzling navy blue kurtas — with a few nailing their traditional looks with head turbans and Jinnah caps. "The kullas is out! Punjab,Sindh, Balochistan, NWFP, ek hee saf mein ho gaye Mahmood-o-Ayaz - the team is ready!!" Abbas exclaimed on the photo-sharing app.







