sports
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
PSL 2020: Presenters don traditional Pakistani dresses ahead of KK-LQ clash

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

All acclaimed cricket celebrities can be seen rocking the traditional attires ahead of the PSL  finale. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Zainab Abbass

Pakistani festivity and enthusiasm was in the air when the Lahore Qalandars and the Karachi Kings clashed in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Tuesday. 

The presenters and former cricket stars, dressed up aptly for the occasion — donning traditional Pakistani dresses that depicted the culture of all four provinces of the country. 

Acclaimed sports journalist and presenter, Zainab Abbas, shared a picture on her Instagram account where all other presenters including commentator Rameez Raja, former fast bowler Waqar Younis, TV host Fakhr e Alam and others can be seen wearing dazzling navy blue kurtas — with a few nailing their traditional looks with head turbans and Jinnah caps.

"The kullas is out! Punjab,Sindh, Balochistan, NWFP, ek hee saf mein ho gaye Mahmood-o-Ayaz - the team is ready!!" Abbas exclaimed on the photo-sharing app.

The much-awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) final between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars is taking place today at the National Stadium, Karachi.

