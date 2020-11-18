Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan Army ready to enhance defence, security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces: COAS Bajwa

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Qatar Emiri Air Force's (QEAF) Commander Major General Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet (L) talking to Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: ISPR.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday had a  meeting with Qatar Emiri Air Force's (QEAF) Commander Major General Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet to discuss matters of mutual and professional interests.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar, adding that the Pakistan Army also looks forward to enhanced defence and security cooperation with the Qatar Armed Forces.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Army for contributing to regional peace and security. He also thanked the Pakistani forces for holding training sessions for Qatar’s Armed Forces.

Earlier, Maj Gen Al-Nabet, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, had also called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi. 

The two leaders discussed matters of bilateral professional interest, regional security environment, and ways to further strengthen security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Gen Al-Nabet lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

