Punjab imposes smart lockdown in six cities as coronavirus cases surge

In a bid to stem the coronavirus from spreading, the Punjab government has imposed a smart lockdown in six cities – including Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Lahore – on Wednesday.

The lockdown is imposed in areas reporting a high number of coronavirus cases. According to the issued notification, all shopping malls, restaurants, offices (private and public) will remain closed in the areas under lockdown.

Moreover, only one person will be allowed to use a ride in cases of emergency.

All types of gatherings will be completely banned, whereas, grocery stores, general stores, flour mills, fruit, vegetable shops, ovens, and petrol pumps will be allowed to remain open from 9am to 7pm.



