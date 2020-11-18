Can't connect right now! retry
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in six cities as coronavirus cases surge

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

A man's temperature is checked via a thermal gun. Photo: Geo. tv/File

In a bid to stem the coronavirus from spreading, the Punjab government has imposed a smart lockdown in six cities – including Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Lahore – on Wednesday.

The lockdown is imposed in areas reporting a high number of coronavirus cases. According to the issued notification, all shopping malls, restaurants, offices (private and public) will remain closed in the areas under lockdown.

Moreover, only one person will be allowed to use a ride in cases of emergency.

All types of gatherings will be completely banned, whereas, grocery stores, general stores, flour mills, fruit, vegetable shops, ovens, and petrol pumps will be allowed to remain open from 9am to 7pm.


MDCAT 2020 will be held on Nov 29: PMC

Ban on large gatherings in effect immediately: NCC

FAFEN says Gilgit Baltistan elections were 'orderly' but had problems with results management

Ehsaas Kafaalat programme: Next tranche to be released in coming week

Internationally convicted child rapist sentenced to death by Rawalpindi court

Karachi University announces MEd 2019 results

'Fifty Fifty' star Majid Jahangir in 'critical condition' at Lahore hospital

Karachi Circular Railway faces setback over failure to clear 14km track

Pakistan and India to witness prolonged, harsh winter this year, experts say

Shibli Faraz says Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PDM 'have lost their sanity'

KU awards 42 PhD, 32 MPhil, degrees in various disciplines

8 killed, at least 20 injured as roof collapses during a wedding in Parachinar

