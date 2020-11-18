Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
By
Web Desk

UAE suspends visit visas for 12 countries, including Pakistan: FO

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Emirates Airline Boeing 777-300ER planes are seen at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 15, 2019. — Reuters/Files

The United Arab Emirates has suspended the issuance of visit visas to 12 countries, including Pakistan, the Foreign Office confirmed on Wednesday.

Foreign Office spokesperson Hafeez Chaudhri told Geo.tv that the measure is temporary and is "not applicable on already issued visas".

Chaudhri said the new restrictions are "believed to be related to the second wave of COVID-19" and that official confirmation in this regard is being sought from UAE authorities.

News of restrictions for travellers from several countries was being circulated since yesterday.

New conditions were reported to have been imposed on travellers from Turkey, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Libya, Lebanon, Kenya, Iran, Yemen and Somalia — besides Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

MDCAT 2020 will be held on Nov 29: PMC

MDCAT 2020 will be held on Nov 29: PMC
Ban on large gatherings in effect immediately: NCC

Ban on large gatherings in effect immediately: NCC
FAFEN says Gilgit Baltistan elections were 'orderly' but had problems with results management

FAFEN says Gilgit Baltistan elections were 'orderly' but had problems with results management
Ehsaas Kafaalat programme: Next tranche to be released in coming week

Ehsaas Kafaalat programme: Next tranche to be released in coming week
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in six cities as coronavirus cases surge

Punjab imposes smart lockdown in six cities as coronavirus cases surge
Internationally convicted child rapist sentenced to death by Rawalpindi court

Internationally convicted child rapist sentenced to death by Rawalpindi court
Karachi University announces MEd 2019 results

Karachi University announces MEd 2019 results
'Fifty Fifty' star Majid Jahangir in 'critical condition' at Lahore hospital

'Fifty Fifty' star Majid Jahangir in 'critical condition' at Lahore hospital
Karachi Circular Railway faces setback over failure to clear 14km track

Karachi Circular Railway faces setback over failure to clear 14km track
Pakistan and India to witness prolonged, harsh winter this year, experts say

Pakistan and India to witness prolonged, harsh winter this year, experts say
Shibli Faraz says Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PDM 'have lost their sanity'

Shibli Faraz says Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PDM 'have lost their sanity'
KU awards 42 PhD, 32 MPhil, degrees in various disciplines

KU awards 42 PhD, 32 MPhil, degrees in various disciplines

Latest

view all