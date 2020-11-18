UAE suspends visit visas for 12 countries, including Pakistan: FO

Emirates Airline Boeing 777-300ER planes are seen at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 15, 2019. — Reuters/Files

The United Arab Emirates has suspended the issuance of visit visas to 12 countries, including Pakistan, the Foreign Office confirmed on Wednesday.

Foreign Office spokesperson Hafeez Chaudhri told Geo.tv that the measure is temporary and is "not applicable on already issued visas".

Chaudhri said the new restrictions are "believed to be related to the second wave of COVID-19" and that official confirmation in this regard is being sought from UAE authorities.

News of restrictions for travellers from several countries was being circulated since yesterday.



New conditions were reported to have been imposed on travellers from Turkey, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Libya, Lebanon, Kenya, Iran, Yemen and Somalia — besides Pakistan.