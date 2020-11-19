Can't connect right now! retry
Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai Police along with sister Rangoli

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

The complainant had alleged Kangana of spreading hatred between the Muslim and Hindu communities 

B-Town star Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel are scheduled to appear before Mumbai Police on November 23 and 24.

The two sisters, known as Bollywood’s most controversial figures, will appear before the Bandra Police in connection to the FIR that was filed against them by fitness trainer and casting director Munnawar Ali Sayyed.

The complainant had alleged the two of spreading hatred between the Muslim and Hindu communities through their disrespectful and contentious posts on their official social media accounts.

According to ANI: "Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned by Police, asking them to appear before Bandra Police on 23-24 Nov over "objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between 2 groups."

The Ranaut sisters have been booked under Indian Penal Code’s sections 153A [promoting enmity amongst different groups], 295A [deliberately trying to outrage religious sentiments of any class by degrading their religious beliefs] and 124A [sedition].

The two had earlier been summoned on October 25 and 26 but upon their failure to appear before the cops, a second summon was issued on November 10. Subsequent to that, their lawyer had sought a date after November 15, claiming they were currently occupied with the wedding of their brother.

Kangana’s lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui had tweeted: "My clients Ms. Kangana Ranaut & Ms. Rangoli Chandel will not be attending the Police Station on 26th & 27th because of Wedding preparations & ongoing functions in their hometown concerning their younger brother. I have responded to the summons & sought time after 15th of Nov."

