Thursday Nov 19 2020
Web Desk

ATC sentences JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to 10 years of imprisonment

Web Desk

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Chief Hafiz Saeed. Photo: File

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday sentenced the leader of the outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Hafiz Saeed to 10 years and six months of imprisonment for being involved in an illegal funding case.

The court has also fined Saeed with a hefty amount of Rs110,000 and ordered the confiscation of his properties. 

Last week, the ATC had sentenced three other JuD leaders to imprisonment, including Zafar Iqbal, Yahya Muhajid, and Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki for illegal funding. 

Malik Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid were ordered to spend 16 years in prison, while Makki was awarded a six-month imprisonment sentence. 

Earlier this year, ATC's Justice Arshad Hussain Bhutta had announced a collective punishment of 11 years and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the JuD chief for being part of a banned terrorist outfit and for having illegal property.

More to follow.


