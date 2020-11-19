Can't connect right now! retry
Mashal murder case: Peshawar High Court commutes convict's death sentence to life in prison

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

Mashal Khan, 23, was a student of the Department of Mass Communication at Mardan's Abdul Wali Khan University. — Facebook/File

The Peshawar High Court on Thursday commuted the death sentence of the man convicted for the 2017 lynching of university student Mashal Khan, converting it to life imprisonment.

The convict had filed an appeal with the court asking it to reduce the sentence.

The court also declared the acquittal of 25 accused in the case void and ordered their arrest.

Mashal Khan, 23, was a student of the Department of Mass Communication at Mardan's Abdul Wali Khan University. He was brutally lynched by a mob over a false allegation of blasphemy, on April 13, 2017.


More to follow.

