Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Khairpur ASI Bilawal Wassan's body burnt after murder, reveals post-mortem report

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 20, 2020

KHAIRPUR: Assistant Sub-inspector Bilawal Wassan's body and Vigo were burnt after he was murdered, according to the post-mortem report.

The ASI was a nephew of senior PPP leader Manzoor Wassan and Adviser to the Sindh CM Nawab Khan Wassan. His charred and unidentifiable body and vehicle were found near Shah Abdul Latif University police station in Bhargani on November 18.

Wassan's post-mortem report revealed that the body was burnt after he was killed. His hands and legs had been cut and there were fractures in his skull and ribs, the post-mortem report said.

The police said the murder was made to look like an accident by burning the body and vehicle. 

Two arrests have been made, the police said. They are both Bilawal's friends. One of them, Faraz Rajput, was taken into custody from Karachi a day earlier when Bilawal's car caught fire. 

Rajput had tried to escape and had been identified by an eyewitness, the police said. Rajput told the police the body found in the vehicle belonged to ASI Bilawal.

The Wassan family spokesperson said this was a planned murder. He said the police officer was first killed and later his vehicle was burnt to cover up evidence.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh convenes meeting on schools’ closure as coronavirus cases spike

Sindh convenes meeting on schools’ closure as coronavirus cases spike

Traffic diverted away from Lahore's Multan Road for Khadim Rizvi's funeral

Traffic diverted away from Lahore's Multan Road for Khadim Rizvi's funeral
Watch: Oil tanker spins out of control, rams into a house in DHA Karachi

Watch: Oil tanker spins out of control, rams into a house in DHA Karachi
Coronavirus updates, November 20: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, November 20: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
PPP's Raza Rabbani opposes PM Imran Khan's suggestion of open voting in Senate elections

PPP's Raza Rabbani opposes PM Imran Khan's suggestion of open voting in Senate elections
Coronavirus: PTI govt moves to stop PDM from holding Peshawar rally

Coronavirus: PTI govt moves to stop PDM from holding Peshawar rally
Granting relief to absconders not in public interest: IHC CJ Athar Minallah

Granting relief to absconders not in public interest: IHC CJ Athar Minallah
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 20

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 20
Pakistan-born doctor appointed Washington's health minister to lead COVID-19 response

Pakistan-born doctor appointed Washington's health minister to lead COVID-19 response
Foreign exchange: State Bank of Pakistan's reserves increase to 2.5-year high

Foreign exchange: State Bank of Pakistan's reserves increase to 2.5-year high
PTI set to form govt in Gilgit Baltistan after five independents join party

PTI set to form govt in Gilgit Baltistan after five independents join party
Sindh public laboratories to only conduct coronavirus tests for people with symptoms

Sindh public laboratories to only conduct coronavirus tests for people with symptoms

Latest

view all