Friday Nov 20 2020
Web Desk

Pakistani cricketer Sohail Tanvir tests positive for coronavirus in Sri Lanka

Web Desk

Friday Nov 20, 2020

Pakistan's all-rounder Sohail Tanvir. — Geo.tv/Files 

LAHORE: Pakistan's all-rounder Sohail Tanvir has tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports.

The left-arm pacer is presently in Sri Lanka, where he has gone to play for Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League.

According to media reports, Tanvir has been sent on a 10-day isolation period after news broke that he had contracted the infection.

It may be recalled that Pakistani cricketers and officials have reached Sri Lanka to partake in the Lanka Premier League.

