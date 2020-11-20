Karachi University declares BA Part II Regular Annual Exam 2019 result

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

The University of Karachi on Friday announced the result of BA Part-II and Both Parts (Regular) Annual Examination 2019.

The KU Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain said that 6,464 candidates were registered of which 6,291 students appeared in the annual exams.

As per the gazette issued, 773 candidates managed to clear their papers with the first division, 1,830 students cleared the exams with second division while one student was declared pass with third division. The overall passing percentage was 41.39%.

According to the gazette issued, Hareem Siddiqui daughter of Akram Ali, bearing seat number 768307 of Iqra Huffaz Degree College clinched the first position by securing 835 marks out of a total of 1,000 marks.

It also shows that Ayesha d/o Hussain Ahmed Najeeb, seat number 768306 and Ribka Inam d/o Muhammad Inam Ul Haq, seat number 768308, bagged 810 marks and both of them bagged the second position, whereas Maham Nasir d/o Abdul Nasir Salam with seat number 767762 and a student of PECHS Government College for Women received 783 marks and third position.