Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Karachi University declares BA Part II Regular Annual Exam 2019 result

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 20, 2020

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

The University of Karachi on Friday announced the result of BA Part-II and Both Parts (Regular) Annual Examination 2019.

The KU Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain said that 6,464 candidates were registered of which 6,291 students appeared in the annual exams.

As per the gazette issued, 773 candidates managed to clear their papers with the first division, 1,830 students cleared the exams with second division while one student was declared pass with third division. The overall passing percentage was 41.39%.

According to the gazette issued, Hareem Siddiqui daughter of Akram Ali, bearing seat number 768307 of Iqra Huffaz Degree College clinched the first position by securing 835 marks out of a total of 1,000 marks.

It also shows that Ayesha d/o Hussain Ahmed Najeeb, seat number 768306 and Ribka Inam d/o Muhammad Inam Ul Haq, seat number 768308, bagged 810 marks and both of them bagged the second position, whereas Maham Nasir d/o Abdul Nasir Salam with seat number 767762 and a student of PECHS Government College for Women received 783 marks and third position.

More From Pakistan:

After Afghans, Pakistanis have 'greatest stake' in peace, says PM Imran Khan

After Afghans, Pakistanis have 'greatest stake' in peace, says PM Imran Khan
Karachi: Police to register FIR against anyone found littering

Karachi: Police to register FIR against anyone found littering

Maryam Nawaz says Vote Ko Izzat Do narrative will protect masses from 'Covid-18'

Maryam Nawaz says Vote Ko Izzat Do narrative will protect masses from 'Covid-18'
Karachi expected to receive first winter rainfall next week: PMD

Karachi expected to receive first winter rainfall next week: PMD
Dow University asks students to submit COVID-19 test report before entering campus

Dow University asks students to submit COVID-19 test report before entering campus
Coronavirus: Smart and micro lockdowns to be imposed in all districts of Karachi

Coronavirus: Smart and micro lockdowns to be imposed in all districts of Karachi
'New Lahore' project to provide 1.2 million jobs, set up 1.8 million residential units: Firdous Awan

'New Lahore' project to provide 1.2 million jobs, set up 1.8 million residential units: Firdous Awan
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Education ministers to meet on Monday to discuss school closure

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Education ministers to meet on Monday to discuss school closure
Lahore man caught smuggling smartphones worth over Rs24m

Lahore man caught smuggling smartphones worth over Rs24m
Coronavirus: Ban on indoor weddings across Pakistan goes into effect today

Coronavirus: Ban on indoor weddings across Pakistan goes into effect today
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI wins over PPP in recount

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI wins over PPP in recount
PDM, KP govt face-off over Peshawar rally

PDM, KP govt face-off over Peshawar rally

Latest

view all