Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Nov 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Sonakshi Sinha on being a ‘misfit’ who hates being in the spotlight

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 21, 2020

' I feel I don't enjoy being the centre of attention,' said Sonkashi Sinha

B-Town superstar Sonakshi Sinha has been basking in fame and glory as her success in Bollywood skyrockets with each hit that she delivers. 

However, the actor is not too happy about being in the limelight constantly as she recently spoke in an interview with Hindustan Times about not wanting to be the center of attention.

"You want to be the correct role model for people. Honestly, for me that's not really difficult but something that is constantly at the back of my mind," she said.

"I want them to establish themselves, not be dependent on anyone. These are the values and things that I want to project," she went on to say.

"Other than that, for me, what's been really difficult for me is that I have been a very low key person. I feel I don't enjoy being the centre of attention, which is what sometimes makes me feel like I am such a misfit here, because I would rather just go, do my work which is shoot, and come back home,” she continued.

“I don't want to be like the main, sole focus of every place I end up in. I am a low key person, and like to have my privacy, which is very difficult to keep in this industry,” she added.

More From Bollywood:

Akshay Kumar files defamation case after getting dragged in Sushant Singh death case

Akshay Kumar files defamation case after getting dragged in Sushant Singh death case
Saif Ali Khan hoping for Ibrahim and Taimur to make it big in Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan hoping for Ibrahim and Taimur to make it big in Bollywood
Wedding details of 'Bigg Boss' winner Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar revealed

Wedding details of 'Bigg Boss' winner Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar revealed

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's romantic Turkey getaway: Pics

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's romantic Turkey getaway: Pics
Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai Police along with sister Rangoli

Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai Police along with sister Rangoli
Salman Khan isolates after three close staffers test positive for coronavirus

Salman Khan isolates after three close staffers test positive for coronavirus

Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxe Delhi abode: See photos

Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxe Delhi abode: See photos
Kangana Ranaut slams Twitter’s suspension of 'True Indology': 'its murder'

Kangana Ranaut slams Twitter’s suspension of 'True Indology': 'its murder'
Bollywood star Imran Khan quits acting

Bollywood star Imran Khan quits acting
Taapsee Pannu opens up about being called a ‘bad luck charm’ in Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu opens up about being called a ‘bad luck charm’ in Bollywood
Itziar Ituño of ‘Money Heist’ nails Salman Khan’s ‘Chunari Chunari’

Itziar Ituño of ‘Money Heist’ nails Salman Khan’s ‘Chunari Chunari’
Arjun Kapoor was asked to stay away from Malaika Arora by Boney Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor was asked to stay away from Malaika Arora by Boney Kapoor

Latest

view all