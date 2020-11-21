Feels great to watch construction of cancer hospital in Karachi: PM Imran Khan

A file photo of PM Imran Khan. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Imran Khan feels great watching the construction of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Karachi.

Taking to Twitter early Saturday, the premier shared photos of the cancer hospital. "It will be the biggest cancer hospital in Pakistan," he wrote, adding that the facility will be equipped with the latest machines.

PM Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of the hospital situated in DHA, Karachi in December 2016.

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) has established a number of hospitals, laboratories, and research centres all over Pakistan.

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore was the first specialised cancer facility in the entire region. It was inaugurated on December 29, 1994. The hospital in Peshawar was inaugurated on December 29, 2015.

The SKMT has walk-in clinics in Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar and diagnostic centres in Karachi and Lahore.