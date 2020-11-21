Can't connect right now! retry
Administrator of Quaid's mausoleum seeks action against Maryam Nawaz, Captain Safdar

Saturday Nov 21, 2020

A file photo of Safdar Awan driving with Maryam Nawaz in the passenger seat.

KARACHI: The administration of Mazar-e-Quaid on Saturday approached the court to file a case against the PML-N leaders including Captain Safdar, Maryam Nawaz and Marriyum Aurangzeb for violating the sanctity of the mausoleum last month.

The mausoleum’s administrator, Syed Ghulam Akbar, filed a complaint seeking action against PML-N leadership and recorded the statement.

The development came after a court quashed the FIR filed by a PTI member on October 18 against Captain Safdar for violating the sanctity of the mazar and threatening him. The judge had concluded that there was insufficient evidence to take action against the PML-N leader.

In his statement to the court, Akbar said the PML-N leaders and workers violated the sanctity of the mausoleum by chanting political slogans, breaking down the grill and damaging the premises.

He said the suspects should be tried under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Read more: Rangers, ISI officers involved in 'Karachi incident' removed

Awan's arrest

On October 19, Sindh Police arrested Awan from his hotel room early morning causing a political uproar. He was granted post-arrest bail the same day.

Awan's arrest sparked outrage from opposition parties and the Sindh government claiming Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar was 'abducted' and forced to act against the PML-N leader.

This ensued a court of inquiry, ordered by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. On November 10, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said some officials of the Inter-Services Intelligence and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) were removed from their posts pending further departmental proceedings for acting 'overzealously'.

