National T20 Women’s Cricket Championship to begin from Nov 22

Captains of the teams competing in the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship hold the trophy. — PCB

As many as 42 women cricketers will be in action in the Rs1.7million National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Saturday.

The series will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, from November 22 till December 1, 2020, read the PCB statement.

PCB Blasters, PCB Challengers, and PCB Dynamites will face off for the national glory in the 10-day championship, which provides a chance for these cricketers to showcase their talent.

The championship will be played on a double-league basis with the top two teams competing in the final on 1 December.

"To boost the women’s game and provide young girls an opportunity to get closer to the game, the PCB will live-stream all seven matches on its YouTube channel," it said.

The PCB Challengers, led by Muneeba Ali, the top-run getter and player of the tournament in the last edition, will be eager to defend the title with Rs1 million up for grabs for the championship winners. The runner-up will pocket Rs500,000.

Rs50,000 will be awarded to the player of the championship, while the player of the match will get PKR20,000.

Aliya Riaz and Ramin Shamim will captain PCB Blasters and PCB Dynamites, respectively.

The championship follows a two-week-long High-Performance Camp in Karachi in which 27 elite women cricketers underwent training in a bio-secure environment.

Schedule (all matches begin at 12.30pm):

22 Nov – PCB Blasters v PCB Dynamites

23 Nov – PCB Blasters v PCB Challengers

25 Nov – PCB Dynamites v PCB Challengers

26 Nov – PCB Dynamites v PCB Blasters

28 Nov – PCB Challengers v PCB Blasters

29 Nov – PCB Challengers v PCB Dynamites

1 Dec – Final

Squads:

Challengers — Muneeba Ali (captain), Ayesha Naseem, Aiman Anwar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Kaynat Hafeez, Nida Dar, Saba Nazir, Sadaf Shams, Sadia Iqbal, Saima Malik, Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Asma Amin (wk) and Waheeda Akhter

Blasters — Aliya Riaz (captain), Anam Amin, Anoosha Nasir, Hafsa Amjad, Huraina Sajjad, Javeria Khan, Jaweria Rauf, Khadija Chishty, Maham Tariq, Natalia Parvaiz, Noreen Yaqoob, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hassan

Dynamites — Rameen Shamim (captain), Aima Saleem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Hafsa Khalid, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Subhana Tariq, Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima, and Umme Hani