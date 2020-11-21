Can't connect right now! retry
Murder of Ahmadi community members condemnable: Tahir Ashrafi

Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Tahir Ashrafi. — Geo News screengrab/Files 

The assassination of members of the Ahmadi community is condemnable, Pakistan Ulema Council's chairman Tahir Ashrafi said Saturday.

The prime minister's special assistant on religious harmony said that all Islamic scholars unanimously agree upon the fact that as per the Holy Quran, the killing of an individual is akin to the killing of the entire humanity.

"If anyone commits any crime and sin, it is the responsibility of the government and court to punish that individual — not the mandate of any person, group, and organisation to punish anyone," he said.

The PUC chairman said that an investigation would take place to probe the killings of the Ahmadis in Peshawar and Nankana Sahib, as per Prime Minister Imran Khan's orders.

"Justice will prevail," he said.

The special assistant highlighted that no individual, group, or organisation could be allowed to commit extrajudicial killings and cause chaos in the country.


