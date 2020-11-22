Zaira Wasim requests fans to take down her photos following her Bollywood exit

Zaira Wasim recently bid adieu to her flourishing acting career to follow the path of God

Zaira Wasim, who ended her Bollywood career recently, came forth to request fans to take down her photos from their pages.

The Dangal star, who recently bid adieu to her flourishing acting career to follow the path of God, said in an Instagram post that she starting a ‘new chapter’ in her life, for which she wants all of her old photos taken down.

“Dear fanpages, I am once again asking you to read my message,” she wrote, sharing a meme of US politician Bernie Sanders.

“Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Yáll have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything,” she wrote.

“It is because of this care and consideration that y’all have always shown I have a little favour to ask from all of you. I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same,” she went on to say.

“It’s obviously IMPOSSIBLE to get them off the internet but the least I can do is request your pages not to continue sharing them. I hope you could help and support me through this just like you’ve supported me through everything,” she added.

“I’m trying to start a new chapter in my life and I could really benefit from your cooperation -- (life a lot!!). Thank you for being a part of my journey. May Allah reward you abundantly. Forever grateful, Love and regards, Zaira Wasim,” she said as she concluded the post.