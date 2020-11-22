Nawaz Sharif's mother Shamim Akhtar passes away in London

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif pays respect to his mother in an old photo. Photo: Twitter

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif's mother Shamim Akhtar has passed away in London, the party confirmed on Sunday.



The news of the death has been confirmed by senior PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar, who announced it on Twitter.

Begum Shamim Akhtar was 89 years old.

"Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif's respected mother has passed away," he tweeted.

Begum Shamim Akhtar had been ill for quite some time and was being treated in London, said PML-N sources.

She passed away on Sunday morning, according to party sources, at the Avenfield Apartments in London where she was staying with Nawaz Sharif.

Party sources added that Begum Shamim Akhtar's condition had worsened over the last week and she could not regain her health due to old age.

Shahbaz Sharif's mother kisses him in an old photo. Photo: Twitter

Speaking to Geo News, Ataullah Tarar said that he spoke to Shahbaz Sharif's son Suleman Shahbaz over the phone who confirmed his grandmother's death, adding that arrangements are being made to bring the body to Pakistan for burial.

He said that PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz had been informed about Begum Shamim Akhtar's death. Tarar said that a request will be submitted to the court to allow Shahbaz and Hamza Shahbaz to be released on payroll so that they could attend the funeral.

As soon as the news of Begum Shamim Akhtar's demise broke, condolences from all quarters started pouring in.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sorrow over the death. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Zardari expressed their grief over her death and sent his condolences to Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and Shahbaz Sharif.



