pakistan
Monday Nov 23 2020
Students won't be promoted to next grade without exams: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani during his surprise visit to Government Girls Model School in Larkana. — APP/Files 

KARACHI: Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani ruled out promoting students to the next grade without holding examinations. 

These comments came from the minister during the meeting of educational ministers chaired by  Shafqat Mahmood earlier during the day that reviewed the current coronavirus situation and ordered the closure of schools from November 26.

In the meeting, Saeed Ghani had said that all educational institutions should not be closed. He had recommended that primary schools, who have an enrollment percentage of 73% should be closed.

The provincial minister suggested that grade 6 and above should be allowed to attend schools. 

Read more: Schools will remain closed until January 10, 2021

The minister put forward another suggestion that the exam dates of grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 should be announced after reviewing the situation.

Saeed Ghani said that those schools who wanted children to take classes online should be allowed to do so. He said that schools should be directed not to take action against students whose parents don't want to send them to school during the pandemic. 

Watch: Overjoyed students chant slogans in favour of Shafqat Mahmood after his press conference

The provincial education minister said that all non-teaching activities in educational institutions should be halted.

The Sindh education minister further said that small private schools should be given loans from banks on easy terms for financial relief. "Along with schools, we should also include tuition and coaching centers in it," he suggested.

