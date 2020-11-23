Can't connect right now! retry
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Final decision on closure of schools today

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 23, 2020

A Reuters file image. 

ISLAMABAD: The final decision on schools' closure is expected to be taken at the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) today and will be announced in a press conference scheduled for noon.

With Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood in the chair, the huddle will mull measures to contain the rising coronavirus positivity rate in the educational institutes across the country.

"To all those eagerly awaiting the outcome of tomorrow’s inter-provincial education ministers meeting," said Mahmood on Twitter. "I will be holding a press conference at 12: 30pm after the conclusion of the meeting in which all decisions would be announced." 

The education ministers had met last Monday to discuss school closure but could not reach a consensus on one strategy. The decision was delayed for a week.

Stances of Centre and provinces

NCOC

As coronavirus cases spiked across the country, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) recommended early and extended vacations.

Speaking to Geo.tv on November 19, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC chief Asad Umar said the national body suggested cutting short summer break next year to compensate for the early and extended winter vacations this year.

Federal government

On Saturday, Mahmood said in Geo News programme Jirga that the federal government was recommending closure of schools from November 25 and moving education online. He added that teachers would come to the school and stay in touch with students.

Mahmood said that at those educational institutes where facilities for online education are not available, students would come to school one day and take their homework.

Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas had opposed school closure during last Monday's moot. Ahead of today's meeting, Raas said a "sensible decision" will be taken as "lives matter the most".

"If I close the schools people are not happy. If I keep the schools open people are not happy. Let me just inform everyone that decision will be made on data that is being given to me," Raas said in a tweet.

Sindh

After a meeting with stakeholders, the Sindh Education Department decided against schools' closure and winter vacations. Provincial education minister Saeed Ghani said the department's verdict represented the province's position, adding that a national decision would ultimately be taken at the IPEMC. 

Sindh further decided that students will not be promoted again without sitting for examinations.

Balochistan

The Balochistan government announced early and extended winter vacations last week.

