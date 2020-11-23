Naeem Bokhari appointed PTV Board's independent director, chairperson

Shahzada Naeem Bokhari reacts as he sits with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan. Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: Anchorperson and lawyer Shahzada Naeem Bokhari has been appointed as an independent director and chairperson of the Pakistan Television Corporation's (PTV) Board, according to a notification issued Monday by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

A copy of the notification issued Monday by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

"Pursuant to the provisions of Section 166 of the Companies Act, 2017, the Federal Government is pleased to appoint Shahzada Naeem Bokhari as Independent Director of Pakistan Television Corporation Board," the notification read.

It added that the government had also greenlit Bokhari's nomination as "Chairman, PTVC Board in line with the Pakistan Television Corporation's Memorandum & Article of Association (Article 95/95A)".

"The Chairman shall, unless he resigns earlier, hold office for a period of 3 years. The Board of Directors, PTVC is directed to ratify his nomination as Chairman," the notification said.

Bokhari has earlier hosted Geo News' programme Khabarnaak as well.

In September 2020, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had declared the appointment of PTV Chairman Arshad Khan and independent directors on the state broadcaster's Board as illegal in a verdict issued by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

The Profit magazine, citing sources, had reported earlier that the Information Ministry had suggested the federal cabinet to limit the PTV Board to eight members, with three independent ones.

"Other candidates for independent members include Muhammad Ayaz Kalyar, Aamir Malik, Syed Waseem Raza, Syed Sajjad Hasan Jafri and Arshad Hasan, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Faisal Qureshi, and Ayesha Tammy Haq," the publication had said.