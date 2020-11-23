Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Nov 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Expecting mom Kareena Kapoor misses bestie Amrita Arora

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 23, 2020

B-Town besties Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are always spending time together as the duo are often seen hitting the gyms, clubbing and attending star-studded parties.

But because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact that Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, the star has been keeping a low profile and that means being away from Amrita.

In an Instagram story, the Jab We Met star shared a beautiful picture of Amrita, who is currently on vacation in Goa, expressing how much she misses her.

"The Queen of Goa. Come back," the caption read. 

The Kitne Paas star responded saying, "I’m clearly being missed."


More From Bollywood:

Alia Bhatt unleashes adorable child-like side of her in video

Alia Bhatt unleashes adorable child-like side of her in video
Soon-to-be mother Anushka Sharma glows in latest snap

Soon-to-be mother Anushka Sharma glows in latest snap

Sara Ali Khan stuns in snap from her photoshoot

Sara Ali Khan stuns in snap from her photoshoot

'A Suitable Boy' scenes stir trouble for Netflix in India

'A Suitable Boy' scenes stir trouble for Netflix in India
Kartik Aaryan marks 30th birthday with announcement of new project

Kartik Aaryan marks 30th birthday with announcement of new project

Alia Bhatt shares snap with her cat, 'muse'

Alia Bhatt shares snap with her cat, 'muse'

Kriti Sanon leaves fans floored with beautiful poetry

Kriti Sanon leaves fans floored with beautiful poetry
Watch: Katrina Kaif gets tested for COVID-19 before resuming shoot

Watch: Katrina Kaif gets tested for COVID-19 before resuming shoot
After quitting Bollywood, Sana Khan marries Mufti Anas in low-key ceremony

After quitting Bollywood, Sana Khan marries Mufti Anas in low-key ceremony
Zaira Wasim requests fans to take down her photos following her Bollywood exit

Zaira Wasim requests fans to take down her photos following her Bollywood exit
Saif Ali Khan shelves the idea of his autobiography over fear of abuse

Saif Ali Khan shelves the idea of his autobiography over fear of abuse
Why Kapil Dev was ‘scared’ about Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ being made

Why Kapil Dev was ‘scared’ about Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ being made

Latest

view all