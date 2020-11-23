Expecting mom Kareena Kapoor misses bestie Amrita Arora

B-Town besties Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are always spending time together as the duo are often seen hitting the gyms, clubbing and attending star-studded parties.

But because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact that Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, the star has been keeping a low profile and that means being away from Amrita.

In an Instagram story, the Jab We Met star shared a beautiful picture of Amrita, who is currently on vacation in Goa, expressing how much she misses her.

"The Queen of Goa. Come back," the caption read.

The Kitne Paas star responded saying, "I’m clearly being missed."



