Three Indian men allegedly kidnap, gang-rape minor in a moving car

Representational image. — Bigstock/Files

Three men in India's Chhattisgarh allegedly kidnapped and raped a 14-year-old girl, police said, adding that one of the suspects was an acquaintance.



According to the Hindustan Times, on November 17, a man picked the victim up for a joyride at 2:00 am, and soon it turned into a nightmare as she was allegedly subjected to gang-rape in the car.

“The complainant along with her parents reached the police station on Sunday night. The police immediately registered a case and launched a hunt [for] the accused. According to the girl, the main accused, who was known to the victim’s family, picked her from her house in the wee hours on November 17 and then raped her along with his friends,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Yadav said.

The suspects, according to the publication, had dropped the 14-year-old in front of her home and had driven away.

“The accused also threatened the victim not to tell anything about the incident to anyone. On Sunday, the victim narrated the incident to her aunt and then the matter reached the police,” said Yadav.

Police said that while the three suspects were on the run, a case had been registered against them and that they would be arrested soon.