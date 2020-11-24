Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
Lori Loughlin's recent update from prison: 'Actress hangs out with a group'

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Lori Loughling has friends inside jail, reveals insider 

Lori Loughlin was a 'wreck' when she initially reported to prison and started her jail sentence in college admissions scandal. 

According to an insider, the Full House actor has made several friends and is often seen spending her time praying.

“Lori has been doing OK and has made several friends,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She hangs out with a group and keeps to herself.”

The 56-year-old does “attend church services and has been praying a lot,” the source added.

Spending the COVID-19 pandemic in jail is a cause of 'concern' for the actress who is currently 'healthy,' the insider said.

“The other women are happy Lori is there because officials are taking COVID-19 seriously with a high-profile inmate,” the source explained. “It would be horrible PR if Lori got COVID-19 and got really sick.”

Lori Loughlin is spending two months in jail after she confessed being involved in the college admissions scandal.

