Tuesday Nov 24 2020
By
IHImtiaz Hussain

Sindh closes shrines for visitors as coronavirus cases rise

By
IHImtiaz Hussain

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

 A woman clad in burqa walks in the hallway of the tomb of Sufi saint Syed Usman Marwandi, also known as Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, in Sehwan Sharif, in Pakistan's southern Sindh province. — Reuters/Files

SUKKUR: The Sindh government has taken fresh measures to curb the spread of the virus in the province on Tuesday, as it closed shrines for visitors till January 31. 

The Aukaf Department has issued a notification announcing the closure of shrines in Sindh for two months including the shrines of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, Bhitt Shah, Dargah Serwari Nooh, Sachal Sarmast, and others. 

The administration has vacated the shrines of all visitors and instructed staff members to carry on their duties in accordance with the coronavirus SOPs. 

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has taken the lives of 13 more people and infected another 1,382 in the last 24 hours, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a press release.

The chief minister said that the death toll had reached 2,858, while the overall cases in the province stand at 166,033.

