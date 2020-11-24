Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan looks breath-taking in latest snap

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Indian actress Sara Ali Khan is always serving looks. 

She keeps her followers updated on every aspect on her life and her latest post on Instagram is no different.

In a snap from a recent photoshoot, the Kedarnath actress looked stunning with a closeup shot of her face.

The photo showed her hair framing her beautiful face, which had her freckles peeking through.

While her makeup was subtle, her eyes did the talking as the diva opted for a smoked eyeliner look with fluttery lashes.

Take a look: 



