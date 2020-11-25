Islamabad’s Lotus Lake gets makeover, restored as tourist spot

was made in 1970, but closed in 2006 because of construction. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: The once-famous Lotus Lake in the National Park Hills area of Shakarparian was recently restored as a tourists spot by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

A new recreational space has also been opened by the CDA in the same area called "Family Park". This is the first time in the last 11 years that the CDA has opened a family park, a press statement by the authority issued two days ago had said.

The artificial lake there was made in 1970, but closed in 2006 because of construction. It used to be a small pool with lotus flowers surrounded by walkways and flowering trees, but had later turned barren.

Lotus Lake has attracted scores of tourists over the years, but its condition had deteriorated with time because of negligence.

Forest wood has been used for the park benches, The News reported.

CDA Chairperson Amir Ali Ahmed and other CDA officials inaugurated the new park on Sunday.

Only families will be allowed to enter.

This is part of CDA’s initiative to revive development activities in Islamabad.