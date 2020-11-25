Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Shaniera Akram reveals why golf is 'perfect' for couples

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Activist Shaniera Akram (left) poses wit her husband Wasim Akram. — Instagram

Shaniera Akram has revealed to fans why golf is a "perfect" sport for couples.

"Golf: if your['re] not allowed to talk to each other then there should be absolutely no reason to argue! Perfect," Shaniera wrote on Instagram, underneath a photo of the happy couple at a golf course.

Shaniera was apparently referring to the unwritten golfing rule of not speaking while another player is about to swing.

Read more: Shaniera Akram takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut: ‘You’re not exactly Mother Teresa’

Meanwhile, sports anchorperson Zainab Abbas, who recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary, said: "Please tell Hamza (her husband) that too. Golf is his 'me' time."

To which Shaniera said: "Haha! he forfeited that right when he said 'Qubool hai'."

More From Sports:

Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at 60

Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at 60
Cricketer Aliya Riaz bowls fast, hits big shots and harbours serious ambitions

Cricketer Aliya Riaz bowls fast, hits big shots and harbours serious ambitions
Sania Mirza pens down emotional ode to all mothers who dare to dream

Sania Mirza pens down emotional ode to all mothers who dare to dream
Pak vs NZ: Pakistani squad divided into groups for 14-day quarantine

Pak vs NZ: Pakistani squad divided into groups for 14-day quarantine
Two-day women boxing championship opens in Karachi

Two-day women boxing championship opens in Karachi

Special Olympics Pakistan appoints triathlete Adnan Gandhi as Fitness Ambassador for two years

Special Olympics Pakistan appoints triathlete Adnan Gandhi as Fitness Ambassador for two years
Steve Smith loves to watch this Pakistani cricketer bat

Steve Smith loves to watch this Pakistani cricketer bat
'Honoured': PCB's first woman director Alia Zafar reacts to her appointment

'Honoured': PCB's first woman director Alia Zafar reacts to her appointment
Sports presenter Zainab Abbas can't believe a year has gone by since her wedding

Sports presenter Zainab Abbas can't believe a year has gone by since her wedding
Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan aims for big scores in New Zealand

Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan aims for big scores in New Zealand
Watch: Footballer Dele Alli takes 'outrageous' catch in cricket match with Spurs teammates

Watch: Footballer Dele Alli takes 'outrageous' catch in cricket match with Spurs teammates
PM Imran Khan reminisces about England tour to Pakistan with a picture from 1987

PM Imran Khan reminisces about England tour to Pakistan with a picture from 1987

Latest

view all