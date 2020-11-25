Shaniera Akram reveals why golf is 'perfect' for couples

Activist Shaniera Akram (left) poses wit her husband Wasim Akram. — Instagram

Shaniera Akram has revealed to fans why golf is a "perfect" sport for couples.



"Golf: if your['re] not allowed to talk to each other then there should be absolutely no reason to argue! Perfect," Shaniera wrote on Instagram, underneath a photo of the happy couple at a golf course.



Shaniera was apparently referring to the unwritten golfing rule of not speaking while another player is about to swing.



Meanwhile, sports anchorperson Zainab Abbas, who recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary, said: "Please tell Hamza (her husband) that too. Golf is his 'me' time."

To which Shaniera said: "Haha! he forfeited that right when he said 'Qubool hai'."