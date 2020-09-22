Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
Shaniera Akram takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut: ‘You’re not exactly Mother Teresa’

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

Shaniera Akram hit back at Kangana Ranaut for claiming she never starts a fight

Kangana Ranaut has not just turned the entire Bollywood against her, but is now drawing flak from across the border as well.

Shaniera Akram, wife of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, hit back at the Queen actor after she claimed that she is never the first one to start a fight.

“I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them,” said Kangana.

Taking a dig at the contentious B-Town star, Shaniera responded to the claim, saying: “You may not start fights, but you’re not exactly Mother Teresa now are you..”

Earlier, Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt and singer Momina Mustehsan had also given Kangana an earful for dragging Pakistan’s name in each of her Twitter tirades. 

