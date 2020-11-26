Kareena Kapoor mourns the death of football legend Diego Maradona

Kareena Kapoor heartbroken over the sad news of Diego Maradona's passing

Kareena Kapoor is mourning the death of legendary football player Diego Maradona who breathed his last on Wednesday.



Maradona, aged 60, died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Heartbroken over the sad news, Kareena took to Instagram to post a picture of the football stalwart, captioning it, “Rest in power.”

Her sister Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, reminisced the time when she had the honour to meet Maradona in person.

Sharing a collage of her pictures with him, Karisma wrote, "Had the honour of meeting this legend RiP #diegomaradona."







