Thursday Nov 26 2020
Ranbir Kapoor recalls his first date that ended disastrously

Ranbir Kapoor had said that in the eighth grade, he went on his first date 

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, like many of us, has also had quite a few disastrous dates.

An old anecdote narrated by the Sanju hero has been making rounds on social media where he recalls how a girl ended up in tears because she couldn’t trust him.

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Ranbir had said that in the eighth grade, he went on his first date with a girl at a terrace party. However, when he got there, he saw the girl crying in a corner.

“Main wahaan gaya, hero ke jaise, aur bola (I went there, like a hero, and asked), ‘Why are you crying?’ She said, ‘Because I don’t trust you.’”

“Wahaan main kuch hakka bakka ho gaya. Mujhe pata nahi tha ki main kya bolun. Trust matlab kaise paaun? Toh maine seedha haath bahar nikaala aur bola (I was a little bewildered. I did not know what to say and how to gain her trust, so I stretched my hand out towards her and asked), ‘Now do you trust me?’ That was my first date,” he said.

“Uske baad woh kabhi mere saath date pe nahi gayi (She never went on a date with me after that),” he added.

