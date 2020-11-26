Taapsee Pannu claps back at troll who claimed she doesn’t know how to act

Taapsee Pannu turned to her Instagram to share a hateful message where the troll attacked her

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu is never one to shy away from expressing her views and standing her ground, even in the face of growing backlash.

The Pink actor turned to her Instagram to share a hateful message where the troll attacked her acting skills.

“Tujhe acting to aati nahi utha utha ke movie karti hai,” said the troll.

Clapping back at him, Taapsee wrote: “Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye (I have lifted the standards but you probably won’t get it).”

The attacks, however, continued despite her shutting down the user: “O hooooo. Very persistent you are. 4-5 baar aur likho please toh shayad maan jau,” he added.

Responding to that, she shared the video on her Instagram and wrote: “Ignore all the abuse you get so that other girls can deal with it.”