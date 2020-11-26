Can't connect right now! retry
Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of her pregnancy cravings

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Indian actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently opened up about the dietary mistakes she made when she was pregnant with son Taimur Ali Khan, gave a glimpse of her pregnancy cravings on social media.

Taking to Instagram, mom-to-be Kareena shared a photo of her cheat meal where the actress can be seen relishing waffles with maple syrup during her pregnancy.

Sharing the picture of a plate with waffles and a bowl of maple syrup, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress wrote, “Is this my meal or cheat meal?”

Kareena Kapoor also explained that the lines between a meal and a cheat meal are blurred for the next few months.

Kareena Kapoor  is an avid social media user and keeps sharing her pictures and videos with her fans.

Earlier, Kareena shared a cute photo and video of her and son Taimur Ali Khan, where the mother-son duo took part in a pottery making session in a small village called Dharamkot, close to Dharamshala.

She shared the sweet snap and video on photo-video sharing platform with caption, “Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff.”

