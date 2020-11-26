Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Mariana Baabar
,
Web Desk

India's Hindutva ideology is a threat to region's security, FM Qureshi warns OIC

By
Mariana Baabar
,
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

The 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is being held in Niamey, Niger for two days. Photo: Radio Pakistan

NIAMEY: Ahead of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting on November 27, Pakistan's representative Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India's Hindutva ideology is a threat to the security of the South Asian region.

The FM landed in Niger on Thursday after which he had a meeting with the OIC Secretary-General Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen. 

During the talks, Qureshi expressed concerns over the serious human rights violations being committed in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK).

Read more: Human Rights Watch slams India's 'abusive' policies in occupied Kashmir

"India aims to change the population ratio in occupied Jammu and Kashmir," the foreign minister informed Othaimeen.

Talking about Muslims around the world, he said that the community has been deeply concerned about the rising trend of Islamophobia.

"The OIC should send a message to discourage Islamophobia," the foreign minister urged.

The 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation will start on Friday in Niamey, Niger.

This two-day session — from November 27-28 — has been long awaited by Pakistan, which had earlier called for an Emergency Session of the CFM to take up the draconian decision of India in which it revoked the special status of the IOJK.

Read more: Pakistan highlights human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir at UNHRC

Representatives of 57 OIC member states and five observer states are expected to attend the meeting.

Aside from the moot, the FM is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and heads of delegations of member states.

More From Pakistan:

'No ban on export of Pakistani workforce to UAE,' Bukhari says

'No ban on export of Pakistani workforce to UAE,' Bukhari says
Coronavirus: Balochistan govt closes educational institutes till January 10

Coronavirus: Balochistan govt closes educational institutes till January 10
Sindh accepts Karachi traders' demands, allows shops to stay open till 8pm under coronavirus curbs

Sindh accepts Karachi traders' demands, allows shops to stay open till 8pm under coronavirus curbs
This is how you can report domestic violence in Pakistan

This is how you can report domestic violence in Pakistan
Awan refers to newly inaugurated Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass as Firdous Underpass

Awan refers to newly inaugurated Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass as Firdous Underpass
Pakistan Navy rescues stranded boats in Balochistan

Pakistan Navy rescues stranded boats in Balochistan
COVID-19: Luxury hotel in Quetta fined Rs100,000 for violation of SOPs

COVID-19: Luxury hotel in Quetta fined Rs100,000 for violation of SOPs
SAPM Dr Faisal dismisses calls for delaying MDCAT 2020

SAPM Dr Faisal dismisses calls for delaying MDCAT 2020
Asif Zardari will attend Bakhtawar's engagement ceremony for a short duration

Asif Zardari will attend Bakhtawar's engagement ceremony for a short duration
PTI GBLA members bag speaker, deputy speaker positions

PTI GBLA members bag speaker, deputy speaker positions
Multan admin refuses permission for PDM's Nov 30 jalsa

Multan admin refuses permission for PDM's Nov 30 jalsa

Latest

view all