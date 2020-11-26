India's Hindutva ideology is a threat to region's security, FM Qureshi warns OIC

The 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is being held in Niamey, Niger for two days. Photo: Radio Pakistan

NIAMEY: Ahead of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting on November 27, Pakistan's representative Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India's Hindutva ideology is a threat to the security of the South Asian region.

The FM landed in Niger on Thursday after which he had a meeting with the OIC Secretary-General Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen.

During the talks, Qureshi expressed concerns over the serious human rights violations being committed in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK).

"India aims to change the population ratio in occupied Jammu and Kashmir," the foreign minister informed Othaimeen.

Talking about Muslims around the world, he said that the community has been deeply concerned about the rising trend of Islamophobia.

"The OIC should send a message to discourage Islamophobia," the foreign minister urged.

The 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation will start on Friday in Niamey, Niger.

This two-day session — from November 27-28 — has been long awaited by Pakistan, which had earlier called for an Emergency Session of the CFM to take up the draconian decision of India in which it revoked the special status of the IOJK.

Representatives of 57 OIC member states and five observer states are expected to attend the meeting.



Aside from the moot, the FM is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and heads of delegations of member states.